Unscheduled water disruption in Klang, Kuala Langat

Pengurusan Air Selangor said several areas in Klang and Kuala Langat are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption following a water pipe burst incident at Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat, Klang. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Several areas in Klang and Kuala Langat are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption following a water pipe burst incident at Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat, Klang.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the incident at around 4 pm could be caused by the boring activity for the construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project there.

She said the areas in Klang which are expected to experience scheduled water supply disruption are Bandar Bistari, Batu 5 dan 6 Sijangkang and Jalan Johan Setia.

“In Kuala Langat, the affected areas are Sijangkang, Kampung Medan, Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Eco Sanctuary, Batu 9 Kebun Baru, Taman Perwira, Taman Seri Medan, Taman Sijangkang Jaya and Tropicana Aman,” she said in a statement tonight.

Elina said water tankers will be mobilised to provide water supply to those affected by the disruption. — Bernama