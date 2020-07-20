RMCO: Sabah to launch state-level national month celebration on July 28

People keeping their distance from each other outside Giant Hypermarket during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. Sabah Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the state-level National Month celebration would comply fully with the SOP including a maximum of 250 guests. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, July 20 — The Sabah government will launch the state-level National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign on July 28 while observing the set standard operating procedure (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong said the launch, to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre, would comply fully with the SOP including a maximum of 250 guests.

“There is a slight difference in this year’s launch as we are still in the RMCO phase. Previously, there was the flagging-off of the Jalur Gemilang convoy and the public was invited to together enliven it.

“However, there is no such thing this year. We will celebrate in the hall and the number of invited guests is limited. Our priority is to call on the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their respective premises and homes,” he said after chairing the event’s steering committee meeting, here, today.

The meeting was jointly chaired with Federal Secretary for Sabah, Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor to ensure the launch would run smoothly, he added

Safar said Sabah would also maintain this year’s National Day celebration theme, ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin will launch the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Putrajaya on July 28 followed by the state capitals.

The public can watch the live stream of the launch via Facebook and YouTube under the Sabah Computer Services Department and also follow the live broadcasts from RTM, and Sabahfm and SabahVfm radio stations. — Bernama