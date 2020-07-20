Policeman dies after gunshot to the head in Pantai Remis barracks

Manjung OCPD Asst Comm Nor Omar Sappi said the incident is believed to be self-inflicted. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 20 — A policeman from the Senoi Prak battalion in Pengkalan Hulu died from a shot to the head at the police barracks in Pantai Remis near Manjung.

Manjung OCPD Asst Comm Nor Omar Sappi confirmed the incident occurred at about 9.30pm yesterday, believed to be self-inflicted.

“The news is true. We are still investigating the motive,” he said briefly.

The deceased has been identified as Corporal Uda Angah from battalion 18 Senoi Prak in Pengkalan Hulu.

He was based in Pantai Remis as part of the Manjung Covid-19 Ops Benteng against undocumented migrants.

He was rushed to the Manjung Hospital, but died an hour later.

