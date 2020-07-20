MMEA says body, believed to be of missing fisherman, found in Langkawi

MMEA said the agency received a report from a sailing boat skipper on the finding of an unidentified body near Pulau Tuba. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

LANGKAWI, July 20 — The body of a man, believed to be a fisherman who went missing since Wednesday, was found floating 1.7 nautical miles south east of Pulau Tuba, near here, at 8.10am today.

Kedah, Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime Malaysia) First Maritime Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the agency had earlier received a report from a sailing boat skipper on the finding of an unidentified body at the location.

“The Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub centre (MRSC) immediately dispatched a Maritime Malaysia boat, PETIR 81 to the location after receiving the report.

“The crew found a body wearing a grey T-shirt and short jean pants floating in the water.

“Based on the clothes and reports received prior to this, we believe the body was that of a fishing boat crew who fell overboard 4.1 nautical miles north of Pulau Payar on Wednesday (July 15),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zawawi said the body was taken to the Kedah and Perlis Maritime Malaysia Jetty at Bukit Malut before being sent to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital for further action.

He said MMEA had not received any complaint from the public on a missing family until to date.

“Those who have lost a family member are asked to contact the Langkawi Maritime Operations Centre at 04-9662750,” he said. — Bernama