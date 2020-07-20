Home minister vows to wield Sosma against foreigners found holding fake MyKads

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to reporters at a press conference at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — Foreigners found in possession of fake identity cards will in the future no longer just find themselves being deported from Malaysia, but will also face action under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, once changes are made to the law, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah said that migrants currently face enforcement action under the Immigration Act, but said that he would exercise his powers as home minister to make changes to the Sosma schedule in order to enable use of this law against migrants who hold fake MyKad identification.

“I, as minister, wish to see the Immigration Act being put in the Sosma schedule, so that migrants who are caught buying fake identity cards will also be taken action under Sosma. So this will be enhanced, not just to Malaysians, but also migrants who cooperated with them,” he told reporters after his first working visit as home minister to the National Registration Department’s headquarters here.

When asked if the legal change would have to go through Parliament, Hamzah explained that he will merely be adding on the Immigration Act to the First Schedule under Sosma.

“The minister can amend the schedule from time to time. So I’m not amending. I just want to add. I want the Schedule in Sosma that is under my power, that is under the power of the Home Minister — the First Schedule,” he said.

When asked when he planned to amend the Sosma schedule, Hamzah merely said “very soon”. When pressed for a timeline, he replied: “If it can be done tomorrow, I’ll do it tomorrow.”

Some of the seized fake MyKads are seen during a press conference at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MORE TO COME