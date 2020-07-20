Finance Ministry: BSH Phase 3 payments to be made beginning Friday

BSH 2020 payments will be made from this Friday, involving an allocation of RM3 billion. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Phase 3 of the Cost of Living Assistance (BSH) 2020 payments will be made from this Friday, involving an allocation of RM3 billion.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today, it will benefit almost 4.28 million recipients, comprising 3.75 million households and 0.53 million single individuals (40-59 years old).

The amount of BSH aid awarded will take into account 3.8 million children of BSH recipients, aged 18 and below.

For households earning less than RM2,000, they will receive RM600 while single individuals will receive RM400 respectively.

Apart from that, the households with earning between RM2,001 to RM3,000 will receive RM350, while RM3,001 to RM4,000 households to receive RM100 each.

For new eligible BSH recipients who have yet to receive allocation from Phases 1 and 2, the aid will be disbursed together with Phase 3.

It also added that an additional of RM120 will be allocated to each child, aged 18 and below, limited to four children per household, and payment will be disbursed together with the Phase 3.

For example, if Ali earning below RM2,000 and has four eligible children, he will receive RM1,580 including payment of RM300 in Phase 1 (January 2020), RM200 in Phase 2 (March 2020) and RM1,080 in Phase 3 (July 2020).

“BSH payment is more targeted because it also takes into account the number of eligible children in each family,” it said.

Payment will be credited directly to the recipients’ bank accounts registered with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

For those who don’t have a bank account, cash payment can be obtained at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches until December 31, 2020.

The ministry also said that to ensure that the BSH 2020 programme is targeted at those who are truly qualified, the appeal application period will be open from August 7 to September 6, 2020.

“With this appeal process, some of those who have had their applications rejected, will still be given space to appeal along with the submission of relevant documents for consideration by the IRB,” it said.

Appeal can be made online at BSH portal https://bsh.hasil.gov.my or applicants can visit any IRB branches/ Revenue Service Centre (PKH) / Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) for the purpose. — Bernama