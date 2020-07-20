Baby on roof: Cops record statement from alleged boyfriend of teen mother in Bercham

Police have recorded the statement from an individual alleged to be the boyfriend of the teen mother of the baby boy who was found on the roof of a two-storey terrace house in Bercham last Saturday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 20 — Police have recorded the statement from an individual alleged to be the boyfriend of the teen mother of the baby boy who was found on the roof of a two-storey terrace house in Taman Seri Dermawan, Bercham here last Saturday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said police also conducted a deoxyribonucleic acid test (DNA) on the 18-year-old boy from Selangor to facilitate investigation under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

He also did not rule out the possibility that police would also investigate the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

A. Asmadi said police had also recorded the statement of the 16-year-old girl to assist investigations into the case.

He said the baby boy, who was born full-term and sustained head injuries is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Women, Children and Cardiology Complex of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“We are still waiting for the full medical report from the hospital to find out what exactly happened and determine the cause of his injuries,” he told a press conference here today.

In another development, he said police arrested a wireman and seized 1.35kg of heroin estimated to be worth RM12,000 near a food court at Lebuh Bercham Timur, Taman Seri Bercham here last Saturday.

A.Asmadi said the 37-year-old man was detained at 11 pm by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh district police headquarters while he was waiting for customers.

“We found the drugs in the basket of his motorcycle,” he said adding that suspect had a previous criminal record and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Bernama