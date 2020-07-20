9,000 Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel deployed since implementation of MCO, says chief commissioner

Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel distributing protective face masks to the public in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — A total of 9,000 permanent personnel and volunteers of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) have been assigned since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) until the current recovery MCO (RMCO).

APM chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab said their assignments involved manning roadblocks, monitoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as delivery and transportation.

“Among the volunteers were also lecturers, teachers and corporate members who were not working at that time.

“Although they are volunteers, they showed great spirit throughout their service compared with the permanent staff everyone joined forces to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after a get-together event with the media today.

Also present were APM deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Norhafifi Ismail and Negeri Sembilan APM director Lt-Kol (PA) Fazlisyah Muslim.

Roslan said that the APM had also been involved in Ops Benteng since the RMCO was enforced to help curb the entry of illegal immigrants through the country’s borders and that one of their roles involved transporting detained foreigners from the sea to the beach by boat.

Earlier, in his speech, Roslan expressed his gratitude to the media for disseminating information regarding APM to the public. — Bernama