Sarawak govt to subsidise 70pc of electricity connections for low-income homeowners

KUCHING, July 19 — The Sarawak government will subsidise 70 per cent of the electricity connection fees for low-income urban homeowners if the charges cost between RM5,000 and RM10,000, said state Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said that the ministry and Sarawak Energy Bhd were working together to ensure the subsidy package, effective early this year, helped alleviate the financial burden of new house owners in meeting the cost of connecting electricity from the main power lines to their homes.

He also that said it would provide free electricity connection from the main power line to a home if the cost was below RM5,000.

“It (this package) is applicable for first-time individual residential customers applying for single-phase supply up to a maximum capacity of 10KVA.

“Connection charges normally include per house fee, installation and material costs, capacity charges and meter fees, where applicable. The charges do not include internal wiring works, which will be borne by the homeowners,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said its retail team would help explain to new homeowners regarding the eligibility requirements for the subsidy.

“We advise homeowners to approach us directly to avoid being misinformed about the subsidy. This is also to ensure that electricity connections from the main power lines to your homes are done safely by competent Sarawak Energy personnel or registered contractors,” he said.

The ministry has allocated RM8 million for the connection subsidy programme for 2020 and, thus far, 187 homeowners have benefited from it. And, of the total, 162 were eligible for free connection. — Bernama