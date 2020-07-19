Police: Newborn baby girl found in mineral water carton in Ampang

Police said a newborn baby girl was found with her umbilical cord still intact at the Jalan Kabus-Jalan Bintang intersection in Ampang today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A newborn baby girl was found with her umbilical cord still intact at the Jalan Kabus-Jalan Bintang intersection in Ampang near here, today.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the department received a call regarding the discovery of the infant in a mineral water carton at 7am.

“No documents or belongings were found with the baby, and she was taken to Ampang Hospital for examination.

“The examination revealed that the baby weighing 2.8kg was born full term, and within the last 24 hours,” he said in a statement today.

He said members of the public with information regarding the case could contact investigating officer Insp Zanariah at 018-9604202, or proceed to any nearby police station.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for child abandonment. — Bernama