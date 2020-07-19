MMEA foils syabu smuggling attempt with arrest of transporter in Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 19 —The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Johor has foiled an attempt to smuggle out 3.2 kg of drugs, suspected to be syabu, worth an estimated RM160,000 following the arrest of a transporter in the waters off Tanjung Piai, Pontian two days ago.

Johor Maritime director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the 38-year-old local man, posing as a fisherman, was arrested by MMEA personnel conducting Ops Benteng patrols at 3.30am about 3.8 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Piai.

He said that man was believed to be on his way to Pulau Nipah, Indonesia to deliver the drugs.

Upon investigation, the MMEA personnel found several plastic barrels hidden under his seat, which contained several plastic packages of crystal powder, believed to be syabu, weighing 3.2 kg.

Aminuddin said the man, who tested positive for syabu, would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the fibre boat, its 60-horsepower engine as well as a Toyota car belonging to the man were also seized.

He advised the public, especially the fishing community, to cooperate with MMEA by relaying information to the Johor State Maritime Operations Centre at 07-2199404. — Bernama