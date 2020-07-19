Forty-four nabbed in anti-drugs operation in Kota Kinabalu

Forty-four people have been arrested for drug-related offences in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — Forty-four people, including four women, have been arrested for drug-related offences in an operation dubbed Op Sarang here.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects, aged between 15 and 56, were rounded up in 20 raids which were conducted between 1am on Friday and 5pm yesterday.

He said 105 people in squatter colonies and illegal immigrant settlements were checked in the operation.

“Police also seized RM1,353 and 13.53 grams of syabu,” he said in a statement today.

Habibi said police would continue to conduct operations to weed out drug addicts and traffickers in the district. — Bernama