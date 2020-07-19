Bukit Aman to call up manufacturer of shoes accused of insulting Malaysian coat of arms

Bukit Aman CID deputy director Deputy Comm Mior Faridalatrash said police had started investigations against a manufacturer that printed the Malaysian coat of arms on its shoes. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The police have reportedly said that the management of a shoe company that printed the Malaysian coat of arms on its shoes will be called up by federal police Bukit Aman for questioning.

The Star reported that Bukit Aman CID deputy director Deputy Comm Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said police had started investigations under Section 5(1) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, as well as Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

“We will call the officials and those connected with the company for questioning.

“We expect to record their statements soon,” The Star quoted him saying.

The emblem that was printed on the inside soles of the shoes and the pictures had made its rounds on social media, prompting ire from some.

The company had apologised for their error but Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was recently reported saying action still needs to be taken against the company.

He said stern action was needed as national emblems, including the coat of arms, must be respected and that this was the second such incident after copies of a book featuring a logo similar to Malaysia’s coat of arms were seized recently.