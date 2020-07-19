135 left homeless after fire razes longhouse in Sarawak

SIBU, July 19 — Eight infants and 38 children were among the 135 people rescued in a fire which razed a longhouse in Ulu Arip, Selangau, about 132 kilometres from here, last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu District Officer, Capt (PA) Frankie John Jawan said all the victims, including 12 senior citizens, two persons with disabilities and 75 adults, now had to take refuge in a house still under construction after the 18-door longhouse they lived in was completely destroyed in the fire.

The incident took place at about 11.30pm, he said when contacted.

Frankie who is on the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the Starter Food Kits had been distributed to the victims today, apart from initial assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

The Fire and Rescue Department via its stations in Tatau and Selangau deployed two teams to the scene and the fire was completely extinguished at 3.46am. — Bernama