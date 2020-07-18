Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad to build 3k units of people-friendly homes in ’21. — file pic

GERIK, July 18 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will request to the federal government an RM320 million allocation to be used to build 3,000 units of People-Friendly Homes (RMR) 2020 next year.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Mutalib said currently, there are a total of 5,530 successful applicants nationwide who are still waiting for their homes.

He said the latest model of RMR 2020 is in high demand, especially among the B40 group because besides its nice design as well as the RM20,000 rebate from the government, it is also sold at a price of RM75,000 per unit.

“Applicants will only require to pay a monthly instalment of RM300,” he told a press conference after the Jom Raikan RMR 2020 programme here today.

At the event, 15 successful RMR 2020 applicants from the Gerik parliamentary constituency obtained their offer letters and four of the home scheme owners received contributions from SPNB through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Ismail said the construction of houses under the RMR scheme would give the opportunity to the people especially those in rural areas to own a house.

On the repayment arrears by SPNB loan borrowers, he said the default rate stood at four per cent only. — Bernama