Pahang assistant engineer in remand for alleged bribery

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, July 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a remand order against an assistant engineer of a local authority in Pahang for alleged bribery.

Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria ordered the 37 year-old suspect to be in remand for five days from today.

According to Pahang MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin @ Hamim, the suspect was arrested at the MACC office here about 8.45 pm yesterday when he went to get his statement recorded.

He was alleged to have received a bribe to help expedite approval of an application for a house renovation in Kuantan, said the statement today.

It is believed the case is related to an arrest of another assistant engineer by MACC on Thursday for allegedly using his position to reduce the rebate payment rates on nominees with whom he had interests. — Bernama