Only five people remain at Johor flood relief centre

File photo of a car stuck in flood water in Johor. — file pic

JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The flood situation in Johor has almost recovered as only one temporary relief centre (PPS) remains open as at 8 pm tonight.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan, in a statement, said that only PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Keroma Darat was still open and housed five people from two families from Parit Keroma Darat and Parit Sakai.

According to him, as at 8 am this morning, there was another PPS opened which housed 13 people from three families, but closed three hours later when all evacuees were allowed to return home after the flood waters receded.

He added that monitoring by relevant authorities, however, is still being carried out in the affected areas as the Meteorological Department forecasts that there will be thunderstorms in Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing, tonight. — Bernama