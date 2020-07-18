N.Sembilan MB: T-VAC programme to assist tourism operators rebuild businesses affected by Covid-19

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, July 18 — The Negeri Sembilan state government in collaboration with Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) and Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) will assist tourism-related entrepreneurs and companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said through the cooperation, those affected will be given tips or advice via video conferencing through TPN Virtual Advisory Clinic.

“To rebuild a business, access to accurate information and details on the company’s ‘health’ are among factors which are most important when planning for recovery strategies and plans.The T-VAC programme will be able to assist in the problem-solving process,” he told reporters after launch of the state-level T-VAC programme here today.

Also present were MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman, TPN chairman Uzaidi Udanis, state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik and State Tourism Board general manager, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan.

Elaborating, Aminuddin who is also State Tourism Action Committee chairman said the T-VAC is one of the areas under the online business advisory services programme managed by MPC, which also covers the digital business, mechanical and engineering sectors.

“Information and recommendations available during the T-VAC session will definitely help tourism industry operators, increase productivity and revive the industry,” he said while while advising tourism industry operators in the state to take advantage of the programme.

T-VAC was launched by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri on May 8. Negeri Sembilan is the second state to participate in the programme after Pahang.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said the state government would also identify tourism products that could be featured including existing products that would be rebranded, to attract tourists to the state. — Bernama