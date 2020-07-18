Most crime cases in Brickfields reported by outsiders, not residents, says district police chief

Police officers are seen in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — About 55 per cent of criminal cases in Brickfields are not reported by local residents but by those who work there or transit through KL Sentral, said Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd [email protected]

However, studies conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from January to June 2020 indicated that crime in the district had dropped by as much as 15.58 per cent, or 143 cases fewer, compared with the same period in 2019.

“We can see a decrease in overall crime cases in the district. This is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) and, during that time, we even conducted patrols in the tight alleyways in the district,” he said.

Zairulnizam said that based on the outcome of the study, he had tasked the district police to take proactive action by building trust within the community through various engagement programmes.

“By engaging closely with the community, we will have informants who are a part of the community... it will be like talking with our friends,” he told Bernama at the Brickfields district police headquarters recently.

Apart from that, he has also divided the Brickfields district into sub-sectors where officers from different police stations within the district are assigned to a specific area (Kawasan Angkat), thus making it easier for the public to channel information concerning crime to the police. — Bernama