Police: Number of vehicles entering Melaka increases during weekends this month

MELAKA, July 17 — The number of vehicles entering Melaka during weekends has increased since the beginning of this month which is between 50,000 and 60,000 compared to during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) last March when most of the tourist areas were deserted.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the number is expected to continue to increase as the state is a popular tourist destination and more tourist areas have started to reopen since the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) on June 10.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion, he said the police through the traffic branch are carrying out an operation codenamed Op Lancar by mobilising personnel and officers at strategic locations.

“A total of 40 tourist policemen were also deployed to control the tourist area and some personnel will also help to monitor to ensure the city of Melaka is free from any crime,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mat Kasim and Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Sharul Laili Masduki accompanied Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali on a working visit to the Melaka Police Contingent headquarters in Ayer Keroh.

Mat Kasim said the crime index in Melaka showed a 27.8 per cent drop and it was seen as an assurance to the public and tourists that they did not have to worry about travelling to the state.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman appealed to the people in Melaka not to spread unverified news that could cause panic and anxiety in the community and have a negative impact on the state economy which was recovering.

Commenting on the proposal to change the name of Bukit St Paul in Banda Hilir to Bukit Melaka, Sulaiman said the matter needs to be studied and get views from various parties. — Bernama