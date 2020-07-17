PM denies offering Shafie deputy prime minister post

In a brief press statement today, the prime minister said that Shafie’s cryptic words on the matter, as reported in a Malaysiakini article dated July 14, was only an assumption. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has outright denied that he has ever offered Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal the position of deputy prime minister.

“I would like to firmly state that I have never offered the position of deputy prime minister to him last March after I became prime minister,” said the Pagoh MP.

“Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s statement in the interview where he said: “he did not spell it out, but I know about that is not true. That statement is only his assumption.”

In the interview, Shafie reportedly said that Muhyiddin had approached him to obtain Sabah-based party Warisan’s support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He reportedly claimed that Muhyiddin had contacted him two weeks after PN took Putrajaya and had suggested a meeting.

“Only when he held the position (as prime minister), for a couple of weeks, I think, he did text me. He said it was the right time for us to talk,” Shafie reportedly said.

“This was quite some time ago. It was through text messages.”