Perak Bersatu chief says Perikatan yet to choose party to run in Slim

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu pays his last respects to late Perak PAS Pemuda Dewan Himpunan Pendukung chief M. Youghan in Tambun. July 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 17 — Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today that the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) has not decided which component will contest the Slim by-election.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Perak mentri besar, said that the matter can only be confirmed once a discussion is held with all component parties.

“We have to discuss this with all the component parties and when the time comes we will announce.

“And whoever we have decided, all the component parties will have to give their support,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to Perak PAS Youth Supporters Congress (DHPP) chief M. Youghan, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

The Slim seat fell vacant after the assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, from Umno died of a heart attack at Bentong Hospital in Pahang on July 15.

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has said that his party will contest the seat representing Pakatan Harapan.

Farhash said PKR will nominate someone from the constituency for the still-unannounced by-election.

During the 14th general election, Khusairi secured a 2,183-majority to win the Slim state seat by defeating Bersatu and PAS candidates.

With Bersatu, PAS and Umno in an alliance, the Perak PN coalition will now have to decide which party will be contesting the seat.