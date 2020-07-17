Pahang business premises revert to normal operating hours, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said, the operators, however, have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN). — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 17 — The Pahang government has allowed business premises in the state to revert to its normal operating hours according to the times stipulated in their business licence with immediate effect.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said, the operators, however, have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“All business premises, public facilities as well as customers are required to use the MySejahtera or PahangGo apps for self-registration and self-check on risk or health status,” he said in a statement here, today.

Previously, business outlets in Pahang were only allowed to operate from 7am until midnight throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, a decision that was made on June 22.

However, exemptions were made for businesses under the sectors that are allowed to operate such as petrol stations, clinics and factories, which could operate following the hours stipulated in their business licence.

Wan Rosdy said night clubs, pubs and discos were still not permitted to open in accordance with the federal government’s decision.

Meanwhile, social activities and religious ceremonies, as well as official functions such as meetings, gatherings and training must comply with the SOP on space capacity and social distancing. — Bernama