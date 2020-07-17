Over 100 former Amanah members in Labuan join Bersatu

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, July 17 — More than 100 former Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members from Kampung Bebuloh and Kampung Belukut here have joined Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division today.

Former Kampung Bebuloh Laut Amanah branch chief, who is also village head, Samat Maidin submitted the membership forms to Labuan Bersatu division chief Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman at the Balai Raya Kampung Bebuloh Laut.

The move by former Amanah members to join Bersatu was following the mass resignation of the Labuan Amanah committee members led by its chief Chemat Mustapha on July 9 that led to the dissolution of the division.

Suhaili said the admission of former Amanah members into Bersatu was a positive sign for the party to strengthen its presence in Labuan.

“We would like to thank them for their trust and confidence in Bersatu’s struggle. The time has come for the Labuan Bersatu machinery to unite its members and strengthen its presence here for the people and the government,” he said to reporters after receiving the membership application forms.

He said the admission of former Amanah members would see the increase in the Labuan Bersatu membership to over 4,000 now.

Suhaili said a few people-centric programmes are in the pipeline to be implemented throughout this year which aimed at strengthening the people’s solidarity and unity, including “Makan Sekampung” scheduled to be held on the second day of AidilAdha.

“This is part of Bersatu contribution to the people as we want to see the people are united regardless of differences in political ideology, races and religious belief,” he said. — Bernama