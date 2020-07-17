MACC nabs GLC assistant manager over RM100,000 bribe

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the 47-year-old suspect was arrested at about 8pm tonight at the MACC Kuala Lumpur office after appearing to give statement. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — An assistant manager of a government-linked company (GLC) has been arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe of RM100,000.

According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources, the 47-year-old suspect was arrested at about 8pm tonight at the MACC Kuala Lumpur office after appearing to give statement.

The sources also said that the suspect, who is also an owner of a company, is said to have received the money from two supplier companies via his company’s account as an inducement to help them secure the steel poles supply tender to the GLC.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Ab Rahman when contacted confirmed the arrest and the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

She said that the suspect would be taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) tomorrow for a remand application purposes. — Bernama