Ipoh’s memory lane to resume operations this Sunday, says city council

File picture shows a trader playing a harmonica while waiting for his customers at his stall in Ipoh Memory Lane July 17, 2016.—Bernama file pic

IPOH, July 17 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is allowing Memory Lane or Ipoh’s popular flea market, also known as ‘ Pasar Loken’ or ‘Pasar Karat’ among the locals, to resume operations this Sunday.

Ipoh City mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the resumption during the Recovery Movement Control Order period, however, would only involve about 60 traders at a time.

“We will confine Memory Lane’s operations to Jalan Horley and it is still not allowed in Jalan Lim Boh Seng,” he told reporters after the presentation of the main prizes in the MBI Assessment Rates 2020 lucky draw, here, today.

He said for a start, traders with a licence in odd number could resume their business starting this Sunday while those with an even number could do so next week, and this would be done alternately.

Rumaizi said MBI would be monitoring for compliance with the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and Health Ministry during the flea market’s operations.

“We hope the reopening of Memory Lane will help revive the local economy and tourism sector, as well as enable the traders to earn additional income,” he said.

Rumaizi said usually, there had been about 300 traders at the flea market selling antiques, used items, unique ornaments and more.

Speaking at the lucky draw, he said the amount of assessment rates collected from property owners had risen to RM39.45 million involving 148,174 bills this year.

“This is an increase of 14.5 per cent from RM31.9 million involving 129,702 bills for the same period, last year.

“This is a positive sign in response to the one-year bill in assessment rates introduced and the lucky draws carried out by MBI,” he added. — Bernama