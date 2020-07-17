Former Formula 4 driver charged with cheating more than RM700,000 in Shah Alam

Rozilah allowed Pragasam bail of RM160,000, which is RM5,000 for each count, with one surety, and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — A former Formula 4 driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 32 counts of cheating and deceiving two men of RM709,200 with promise to get them their identity card, driving licence and passport between November 2018 and June last year.

However, Eric Louis Pragasam, 23, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which were read out separately before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the first to the 31st count, Pragasam, who is unemployed, was charged with cheating and deceiving one Lim Heng Ho, 65, into believing that he could help get an identity card from the National Registration Department (JPN), a driving licence and a passport for one Lim Yat Soon, 20, prompting Heng Ho to hand over RM704,200 to Pragasam.

The offences were committed in Petaling Jaya between November 3, 2017 and May 14, 2019.

On the 32nd count, Pragasam was charged with deceiving Yat Soon into handing him RM5,000 for an identity card.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at the Khalifah Restaurant, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya on June 17, 2019.

All the charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and liable to fine, upon conviction.

Rozilah allowed Pragasam bail of RM160,000, which is RM5,000 for each count, with one surety, and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while lawyer Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi represented Pragasam.

The court set August 19 for mention. — Bernama