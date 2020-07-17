Ex-1MDB CEO admits didn’t check interest rate on US$1.75b bond, went along with decision of ‘higher-ups’

Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (right) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A former CEO of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) today confirmed in court that he did not make calculations on the interest that the company would have to pay on a 10-year bond worth US$1.75 billion, asserting that he went along with the 5.75 per cent interest as he believed it had been decided by the “higher-ups” and was a done deal.

Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi was testifying in court as the ninth prosecution witness against former prime minister and former finance minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the latter’s corruption and money-laundering trial over 1MDB funds.

Shahrol today spoke about a debt that the company had taken on in October 2012 by issuing the US$1.75 billion bond, to raise funds for 1MDB’s RM2.75 billion deal to buy over an independent power plant owned by Genting.

Unlike a previous fundraising effort in May 2012 for bonds issued by 1MDB to the open market with information released publicly, this October 2012 bond was issued via private placement and private negotiations with subscribers to the bond, Shahrol confirmed.

Shahrol said today that Goldman Sachs as 1MDB’s financial adviser for the deal had given the interest rate figure of 5.75 per cent per year to 1MDB, but further confirmed that Goldman Sachs did not present any evidence to 1MDB’s board of directors that the 5.75 per cent was the “best interest rate” that could be obtained for the US$1.75 billion bond. (A higher interest rate would mean that 1MDB would have to pay more, while a lower rate would mean 1MDB would have to pay lower interest sums to the bond subscribers.)

Quizzed by Najib’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, Shahrol agreed that even a difference by one percentage point would make a great difference when it comes to the interest rate for a US$1.75 billion bond, also agreeing that the interest rate was something important that the 1MDB board of directors should be fully briefed on.

Shahrol further confirmed that he as 1MDB CEO had not received any briefings by Goldman Sachs on the bond including the interest rate before the 1MDB board of directors were asked to sign their approval to the bond, also agreeing that he was in the position as the other directors that had signed their approval via directors’ circular resolutions (DCR) without having a board meeting.

Shahrol had previously said that the entire US$1.75 billion fundraising process for 1MDB was rushed through in line with Najib’s purported adviser Low Taek Jho’s instructions to expedite the process before the 13th general elections, with the 1MDB board’s approval sought through DCRs instead of through board meetings.

Wan Aizuddin then suggested that Shahrol should have ensured that details of the US$1.75 billion bond, including the interest rate, were in order before the 1MDB board’s approval was sought, but Shahrol indicated that he had seen this matter as involving talks between the Malaysian government and Abu Dhabi’s government.

Wan Aizuddin: Isn’t it an irresponsible thing to do, because you were not just a director at this juncture, you were also CEO, head of management. Shouldn’t you as head of management ensure the details of this transaction are to the T for the board of directors to agree on?

Shahrol: As I testified earlier, the timeline and especially the fund-raising was driven by PMO and what I felt was G2G (government to government) negotiations facilitated by Goldman Sachs, and (1MDB general counsel) Jasmine (Loo) was representing 1MDB in those negotiations. So at that time, I believed this is something decided at the upper levels, we go along with the decision. And the thing that would trigger me would be if the interest rate was higher than the previous one.

Previously in May 2012, 1MDB’s subsidiary had issued a US$1.75 billion 10-year bond at an interest rate of 5.99 per cent per year with a maturity date of 2022. The October 2012 10-year bond issued by another 1MDB subsidiary for US$1.75 billion that was also set to mature in 2022 was at an interest rate of 5.75 per cent per year.

Wan Aizuddin: But you are higher level. You are CEO, you cannot get any higher than that.

Shahrol: Yes, it can. Discussions between Datuk Seri Najib and Crown Prince as well as IPIC.

Shahrol however agreed that he did not participate in any discussion with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, and also agreed with Wan Aizuddin that he was on paper the “head honcho” of 1MDB and the company’s “upper level”.

Wan Aizuddin: Just to tie up this issue of interest, did you take any steps to make any sort of calculation to find out what the interest would be like for 5.75 per cent in 10 years?

Shahrol: At that time, no.

Wan Aizuddin: You didn’t think it’s important to note before approval is given for the notes?

Shahrol: Because in my mind, this is a done deal and we were just going along with it.

Wan Aizuddin then presented the Najib’s legal team’s own calculations of what the US$1.75 billion bond at 5.75 per cent interest rate would mean for 1MDB, describing the bond as a “monstrosity”.

Breaking down the total costs that 1MDB would have to bear by the end of the 10 year period, Wan Aizuddin said the capital of US$1.75 billion was then equivalent to RM7.6 billion, while the total interests would come up to US$1 billion or RM4.2 billion then, while Goldman Sachs’ commission fee would be US$188 million or RM801 million then.

Wan Aizuddin: And the total bond cost, altogether if you add up all those three things, it would be US$2.9 billion or equivalent to RM12.7 billion. This is the kind of liability that the company is getting into and you didn’t even bother to check the interest rate?

Shahrol: That is correct.

The trial before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah will resume on August 3, where Najib’s lawyers are expected to continue cross-examining Shahrol.

