Body of 102-year-old woman found floating at Tawau water village

TAWAU, July 17 — The body of a 102-year-old woman was found floating at a water village, Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat, here, today.

The body of Marwiyah Sakke was found by villagers about 6am and a police report was lodged on the incident. The body was then sent to Tawau Hospital.

The victim’s granddaughter, Sakinah Samsudin, 36, who was met at the hospital’s Forensic Unit, said around 2am, the family discovered Marwiyah was missing from her room and the window was open.

“We began to search for our grandmother around the village before finding her slippers and batik sarong near a boat under the house during low tide.

“We were then informed that the victim’s body was found about one kilometre from the house area,” she said, adding that her grandmother was healthy but suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama