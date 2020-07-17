Air Selangor: Water supply in affected areas fully restored

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) says water supply in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Langat has been fully restored. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Water supply to areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Langat involved in the scheduled disruption exercise, due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant has been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri thanked consumers for their cooperation and Air Selangor staff for their dedication and hard work.

“Air Selangor advises users to download its smartphone app on Google Play or Apps Store for the latest water supply information,” she said in a statement today.

Elina said users can also visit Air Selangor's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram applications as well as website at www.airselangor.com.

Consumers are also advised to use water prudently, she added. ― Bernama