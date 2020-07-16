Top Glove seeking talks with US Customs after detention order on goods following foreign labour fiasco

A worker inspects newly made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd will reach out to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency to resolve a detention order issued by the enforcement agency on their goods, namely medical gloves.

In an announcement to Bursa Malaysia today, Top Glove Corp stated that they are reaching out to relevant parties in hopes to resolve the matter within an estimated time frame of two weeks.

Top Glove Corp also pointed out that the order could have stemmed from foreign labours issues, which the company stated that they have largely resolved.

“We are reaching out to the CBP through our office in US, customers and consultants, to understand the issue better and work towards a speedy resolution of the matter, within an estimated two weeks.

“There is a possibility this may be related to foreign labour issues, which we have already resolved, save for one more issue with regard to retrospective payment of recruitment fees by our workers to agents prior to January 2019, without our knowledge. However, Top Glove has already been bearing all recruitment fees since January 2019 when our Zero Recruitment Fee Policy was implemented.

“Over the past few months, we have been working on this issue which involves extensive tracing, to establish the correct amount to be paid back to our workers, on behalf of the previous agents. We estimate the total amount to be about RM20 million to RM50 million.

“We believe it is in the best interests of all parties to come to a solution expeditiously so that our disposal gloves can reach the parties that need it the most, during this Covid-19 time,’’ said the company in the announcement.

CBP had issued the detention order on Top Glove Corp’s subsidiaries, Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd.

This action was intended to halt goods from companies suspected of using forced labour.

The action by the CBP comes at a time when demand for the medical gloves and protective gear has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United States harder than any other country.