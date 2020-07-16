Teenager held over alleged abortion in Labuan

An 18-year-old girl has been detained for further investigation in connection with the alleged abortion of a premature baby. — IStock.com pic via AFP

LABUAN, July 16 — An 18-year-old girl has been detained for further investigation in connection with the alleged abortion of a premature baby at the Labuan Hospital yesterday morning.

Based on preliminary investigations, the girl, a school leaver who was seven months pregnant, is said to have gone to the hospital at 7.45am for treatment and was warded.

Minutes later, she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy.

Labuan Police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said police received a report at 3.36pm (Wednesday) from a medical officer stating that a female patient was being treated at the hospital.

“The suspect is alleged to have taken a type of medicine, believed to be for the purpose of abortion, twice — last May and on Tuesday,” he said.

Muhamad Farid said the case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code, which carries a 10-year imprisonment or fine or both upon conviction. — Bernama