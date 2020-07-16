Syed Saddiq gets MACC summons over asset declaration amid Dewan Rakyat sitting

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today cut short his time in Parliament to head to MACC to record his statement. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today cut short his time in Parliament, which is in session, after he was summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a Facebook posting, the former youth and sports minister said he was heading to MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to provide his statement.

He also indicated that the reason could be related to his declaration of assets.

“I had to leave Parliament a little bit early today as I was summoned by the MACC to help in their investigations.

“Me as well as my mum, dad and entire family have always declared our assets in order to provide transparency. I am ready and will always give my full cooperation to MACC,” he wrote.

“I am confident in myself because I have always told the truth. Hopefully things will go well today.”