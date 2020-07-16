Muhyiddin: Tabung Haji’s assets exposed to investment risk

Tabung Haji (TH) invests in various asset classes, with the main ones being fixed income (sukuk), equities, real estate and money market instruments, and all of them are subjected to investment risk. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Tabung Haji (TH) invests in various asset classes, with the main ones being fixed income (sukuk), equities, real estate and money market instruments, and all of them are subjected to investment risk.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this in his written Parliamentary reply to Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid’s (PH) question on which of TH’s investments were now considered to be liabilities.

“Among the investment risks are fundamental changes in a company’s business and the fluctuations in both the local and overseas markets.

“For example, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected economies and markets around the world including Malaysia, and this affected TH’s investments,” the prime minister said.

He added that TH’s investments were based on Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) which was Shariah compliant and that gave stable and sustainable returns.

“The SAA comprised fixed income (55 per cent), equities (25 per cent), real estate (15 per cent) and money market instruments (5 per cent),” he added.

He also said that the government would always monitor and evaluate TH’s investments because it was the nation’s largest Islamic financial institution and held Muslim depositors’ funds in trust.

“Therefore, all investments and dealings conducted by TH will always be scrutinised by the government on a periodic basis,” he said. — Bernama