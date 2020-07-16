MCA sacks nine members who took posts from Pakatan government

Chong said MCA has taken disciplinary action and sacked 66 members who violated the party’s disciplinary code since GE14. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — MCA decided to dismiss nine members who accepted government positions from the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, said secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

He was reported saying by The Star today that this was decided in the party’s presidential council in a meeting on Tuesday.

“This includes accepting appointments from the former PH government as district or city councillors, village headmen or a committee member of the village community management council and/or possessing dual party membership,” he said.

Chong said since the 14th General Election, MCA has taken disciplinary action and sacked 66 members who violated the party’s disciplinary code.

The sackings were done referring to Article 124.1 of the party constitution and the resolution of the 31st Central Committee meeting held on May 19, 2018.

“At the same time, MCA makes reference to Article 127A of party constitution which provides that any member affected who is dissatisfied with the decision of the Presidential Council may write in to appeal to the central committee.

“Failure to file an appeal before the stipulated time period will result in forfeiture of the right to appeal,” he said.

He added that the presidential council also determined that even though MCA is currently a part of the ruling coalition in Putrajaya, accepting a position as federal village headman, village representative, or new village development officer without party recommendation is tantamount to violating the party’s code of conduct.

He also said the disciplinary board will take strict action according to Article 124 of party constitution against any members who undermined or sabotaged party policies and interests.

“As such, all party members nationwide are reminded to observe the party’s code of conduct, exhibit a sense of unity and good virtues in order to uphold and project our party image,” he said.