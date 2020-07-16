Man charged with animal cruelty after drowning cats at Kepong launderette

Muhammad Najwan Zulkefli was charged with wantonly or unreasonably causing unnecessary death, pain or suffering to the three cats at a laundry facility in Kepong on June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — An unemployed man in a viraled video showing him putting three cats in a washing machine, and then set it on, resulting in the death of the three felines at a self-service launderette in Kepong here last month was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today for cruelty to the animal.

However, Muhammad Najwan Zulkefli, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to him before Judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

He was charged with wantonly or unreasonably causing unnecessary death pain or suffering to the three cats at a laundry facility at Altantis Self Service Laundry, Block 3, Desa Aman Puri Apartment, Kepong between 5am and 6.30am, on June 12.

The charge was framed under Section 29 (1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer from Selangor Veterinary Services Department N. Naageswara Rao then applied for Muhammad Najwan, unrepresented, to be sent to Hospital Bahagia for observation.

The court, in allowing the prosecution’s application, ordered Muhammad Najwan to be for a month observation at the hospital.

Also in court today was Malaysian Animal Association President Arie Dwi Andika. — Bernama