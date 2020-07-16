Late Slim assemblyman buried in Felda Sungai Behrang

Mohd Khusairi, who was Umno Supreme Council member and the party’s Tanjung Malim divisional leader, leaves behind a wife, Datin Jamilah Nordin and seven children. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, July 16 — Slim Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack yesterday, was buried at 9.20am today at the Felda Sungai Behrang Muslim cemetery here.

Mohd Khusairi was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the body brought to his mother’s house here last night.

At 8.30am today, the body was taken to Masjid Al Rahmaniah Felda Sungai Behrang for funeral prayer, which was led by his eldest son, Mohd Amirul Khamil.

Among those who joined in the funeral prayer were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu; Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Umno Youth leader Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Also present at the funeral was Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Mohd Khusairi, who was Umno Supreme Council member and the party’s Tanjung Malim divisional leader, left a wife, Datin Jamilah Nordin and seven children.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi, a four-term assemblyman, retained the Slim state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes against Bersatu candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim, who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS.

Slim is one of three state seats in the Tanjung Malim Parliamentary constituency, besides Behrang and Sungkai. — Bernama