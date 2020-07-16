Air Selangor: Water supply in 223 areas in Klang Valley fully restored

Water supply in 77 per cent or 223 areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur involved in the scheduled disruption exercise since Tuesday has fully been restored. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Water supply in 77 per cent or 223 areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur involved in the scheduled disruption exercise since Tuesday has fully been restored as of 9am today.

Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said, currently only 67 areas were still in the process of being restored.

“Water supply has been restored 100 per cent in Kuala Lumpur, followed by Selangor, namely the Kuala Langat and Gombak districts also seeing 100 per cent restoration, the Klang/Shah Alam regions (62 per cent) and the Petaling area (89 per cent),” she said in a statement today.

Elina said water tanker services had been mobilised to the still-affected areas, while eight one-stop service centres and six public water taps have been provided from today until tomorrow .

Consumers are also advised to adhere to the guidelines stipulated under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) while collecting water supply at the one-stop service centres or public water taps, including wearing face masks and practising social distancing.

On July 6, Air Selangor informed that 420,000 account holders in 290 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat would experience scheduled water supply disruption from July 14 to 17 due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant. — Bernama