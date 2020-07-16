Agong expresses support for government’s firm measures to curb entry of undocumented migrants

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed support for the government’s firm measures in curbing the entry of illegal immigrants and combating cross-border crime. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed support for the government’s firm measures in curbing the entry of undocumented migrants and combating cross-border crime for the safety and well-being of the people.

His Majesty took note that the integrated operation dubbed “Ops Benteng” is being carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, said Comptroller of Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement.

The operation aims to tighten border control to prevent entry of undocumented migrants as well as to curb cross-border crime and the spread Covid-19.

“In this regard, Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses hope that the government will continue to intensify the efforts and not to take lightly the safety of the people and the country because there are some countries that are still considered high risk for Covid-19.

“His Majesty really appreciates the good efforts by the government, the Ministry of Health and related agencies, especially the frontliners who have worked hard to fight the spread of Covid-19 all this while and these efforts need to be improved with follow-up measures such as Ops Benteng,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty, however, expressed regret over the recent arrest of several policemen and soldiers suspected of being involved in the smuggling in of undocumented migrants.

“His Majesty expressed support for the arrest to combat cross-border crime because the government cannot tolerate acts that threaten the safety of the people and the country,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that the enforcement personnel should continue to serve with full dedication and discipline.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to help the government and enforcement agencies in addressing the issue of undocumented migrants. — Bernama