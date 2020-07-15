Tawau MACC arrests three individuals for alleged bribery

According to a source, Tawau MACC arrested a couple in their 30s at 10.30am for allegedly submitting false information to the District Education Office (PPD) in 2017. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

TAWAU, July 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested three individuals including a married couple in Tawau, in connection with two separate bribery cases.

According to a source, Tawau MACC arrested a couple in their 30s at 10.30am for allegedly submitting false information to the District Education Office (PPD) in 2017.

The couple is believed to have resorted to the move to get a school canteen tender worth RM100,000.

In a separate case, a 54-year-old hospital administrative assistant was detained at 2pm this afternoon, for using his position to obtain a RM16,000 bribe.

It is learned that the man had approved payment for maintenance works on a government quarters, which was for his benefit.

Sabah MACC director, S Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrests. — Bernama