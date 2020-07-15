PM expresses condolences to Slim assemblyman’s family

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his condolences to the family of the late Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his condolences to the family of Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died in Bentong, Pahang this evening.

“My family and I wish to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul be placed among the pious and faithful. Al-Fatihah,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The late Mohd Khusairi, 59, who was also the Tanjung Malim Umno division chief, was said to have collapsed suddenly while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf & Country Resort.

Meanwhile, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Mohd Khusairi died from a heart attack. — Bernama