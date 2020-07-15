Pahang MB announces RM500 Covid-19 cash aid for civil servants

Wan Rosdy said the aid is for civil servants of JUSA grade and below. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A special one-off aid of RM500 will be paid to some 8,000 civil servants in Pahang to help them cope with the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the aid is for civil servants of JUSA grade and below and that the matter was decided at the state executive council meeting chaired by him this morning.

“The payment is to be made tomorrow and will cost the state about RM4 million.

“I hope all local authorities and state statutory bodies to make the same payment,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the decision was in line with the federal government's move to give special aid of RM500 to 1.5 million civil servants as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when presenting the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) on March 27.

The menteri besar also expressed hope that the aid could help the state's civil servants in making preparation for Hari Raya Aidiladha, which to be celebrated at the end of this month. — Bernama