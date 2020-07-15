Original purpose of meeting with Rosmah’s aide was to discuss ‘commissions’, not ‘political contributions’, court told

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Consultant Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah today testified that he and Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin had arranged a meeting with Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s aide to discuss “commission’’ payments for her support to secure the controversial solar hybrid project.

During cross-examination by defence Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader at Rosmah’s bribe-for-contract trial, Rayyan explains that he and Saidi were actually discussing “commissions” payments to pay to Rosmah, before her then aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, had suggested the payments made were deemed as “political contributions’ instead.

Rayyan had testified earlier that in the meeting which took place some time between January and February 2016, at Lygon Bistro, Sunway Putra Mall, Rizal had advised Saidi and himself to offer 10 to 15 per cent of the project value worth RM1.25 billion.

He was quizzed by Akberdeen on their exact intention of meeting with Rizal and who originally suggested that “political contributions” be made to Rosmah that would then purportedly be channelled to her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to be used in the 14th general election (GE 14).

Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In that meeting, Saidi had informed Rizal that he wished to make an offer of a political donation through Rosmah to Najib so that Barisan Nasional could win GE14

Rayyan: I don’t agree, because the offer was for the project. Saidi had (made) an offer for the project.

Akberdin: Saidi had offered a political donation?

Rayyan: He had made an offer for the project.

Akberdin: He had uttered the words ‘political donation’?

Rayyan: Saidi didn’t say that. Rizal was the one who told us that.

Akberdin: Saidi made the offer?

Rayyan: Saidi made the offer. It was Rizal who told us that the offer is a political donation.

Akberdin: So do you agree with me, you said that the words ‘political donation’ came from Rizal Mansor and it first came out of him?

Rayyan: Yes, and Saidi agreed to it.

Akberdin: So the political donation suggested by Rizal and agreed to by Saidi was to be given to the prime minister, to his party Umno and Barisan Nasional, through Rosmah?

Rayyan: That is a nice way of putting it the main purpose was [to discuss] commissions.

Rayyan had testified earlier that they sought Rosmah’s support after finding out that they did not receive any feedback from the Ministry of Education after they had tabled their technical presentation for the solar hybrid project to the ministry in early 2016.

Rayyan had also testified on subsequent events where Rizal had advised Saidi to offer Rosmah 10 to 15 per cent of the project value or RM187.5 million.

Rizal had also requested RM5 million a year for five years from Saidi, which the latter had agreed to, following the project being awarded to Jepak Holdings.

Later, Akberdin also questioned Rayyan on whether Rosmah had personally asked for 15 per cent of the project value, to which the consultant had answered in the negative.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company secure the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.