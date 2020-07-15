NUTP to help family of teacher who died in fall from school building

In the 12.30pm incident, the victim was standing on a plastic chair when he suddenly slipped and fell. He died on the spot due to serious head injuries upon impact with the drain. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) will assist the family of the teacher who died after falling off the balcony on the first floor of Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah, Tanah Merah, Kelantan yesterday.

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said the late Rosli Abdul Aziz was a union member and had participated in its Diamond Accident Protector insurance scheme, which provides a benefit of RM113,000 to his families.

He said NUTP would also extend its help through a welfare fund and death benefits.

“He was only thinking of what’s best for the safety and comfort of his students and that cost him his life.

“This is a very noble thing and should be praised by all parties. NUTP is extremely touched by his sacrifice,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Tan advised all teachers to be careful in carrying out their duties and to obey the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 as well as instructions from the Education Ministry.

Rosli, 54, died after falling off the balcony on the first floor of the school building while inspecting the plumbing and sink system in preparation for the school’s reopening today.

In the 12.30pm incident, the victim was standing on a plastic chair when he suddenly slipped and fell. He died on the spot due to serious head injuries upon impact with the drain. — Bernama