Agong surprises flood victims in Lipis

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah posing for a photo in front of the Kuala Lipis landmark during visiting the flood victims at the Flood Evacuation Centre of Sekolah Kebangsaan Chegar Perah today. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 14 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a surprise visit to the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chegar Perah, Lipis, about 278 kilometres from here.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a media statement, said that Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the school at 3.45pm and spent 45 minutes with the 265 flood victims who were housed at the school.

“His Majesty spent time socialising and interacting with flood victims as well as donating cash to ease their burden after their houses were hit by the floods yesterday.

“The surprise visit by Al-Sultan Abdullah demonstrates his deep concern for flood victims and those in need. It also reflects His Majesty’s caring nature towards the flood victims,” said Ahmad Fadil.

Also present were state Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak, state Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs secretary Datuk Ahmad Hairi Hussin and Lipis district officer Datuk Mohd Hafiz Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the temporary relief centre at the school started operating at 9pm yesterday after flash floods hit the area due to continuous heavy rain for almost nine hours.

He said that no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident. — Bernama