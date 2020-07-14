Johor cop killed after car crashes into lorry along PLUS highway

A Fire and Rescue Dept personnel attempts to extract victims from the wreckage following an accident involving a motorcycle, lorry and three cars along the North-South Expressway last night. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

KLUANG, July 14 — A 53-year-old policeman was killed after the car he was driving met with an accident involving five vehicles at KM 67.1 northbound of the North-South Expressway operated by PLUS Expressways Bhd here last night.

Corporal Shahirul Shahzal Md Hussein, from the Batu Pahat district police headquarters, died due to severe head and body injuries in the 8.30pm incident.

His remains were sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for a post-mortem.

The deceased was driving a Perodua Myvi and ferrying three other policemen and a member of the public when the car crashed behind a lorry.

The four men in the car were injured and were sent by paramedics for treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident involved a motorcycle, lorry and three cars.

The incident was believed to have started after a man fell off his motorcycle while trying to avoid an object on the road.

The motorcyclist managed to recover and was pushing his motorcycle to the side of the expressway when a car from the rear hit his motorcycle.

The incident caused a lorry to stop abruptly along the expressway and the car driven by the victim later crashed into its rear.

Another car also crashed into the victim’s car shortly.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said two teams from the Renggam and Ayer Hitam fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call.

He said two victims in the Perodua Myvi had to be extracted using the department’s specialised Road Traffic Accident equipment.

“One of the victims was alive, while another was dead after checks by paramedics,” said the spokesman.

Kluang police confirmed the incident and said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by driving recklessly.





