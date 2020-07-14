Ismail Sabri: 22 arrested over RMCO violations yesterday including six for ignoring social distancing

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Authorities arrested 22 people for recovery movement control order (RMCO) violations yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said all were later issued compounds for their offences.

“Six of the offenders failed to maintain social distancing in large gathering activities while the remaining 16 violated other standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told a press conference at the Parliament today.

He also said that police have conducted a total of 63,161 compliance inspections to date.

“A total of 3,821 supermarkets, 5,545 restaurants, 1,954 hawkers, 1,326 factories, and 2,787 public and farmers markets were inspected.

“Also inspected were 3,783 places of worship and 1,479 recreational parks,” he added.

From May 1 to July 13, Ismail Sabri said a total of 1,545 undocumented migrants, 252 boat skippers, and 110 people smugglers were arrested as part of Operation (Ops) Benteng.

“We have seized 51 boats and 153 vehicles. We also managed to expel 254 illegal immigrants, nine skippers and 37 vessels from entering our borders,” he said.

“Police have also arrested five foreigners through the Ops Benteng roadblocks for immigration offences,” he added.