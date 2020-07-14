A-G: Audit report to be presented to PAC after new chairman, members appointed

Nik Azman said the National Audit Department would normally brief the PAC on the main issues raised in the report on the same day it is tabled in Parliament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 3 could not be presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as the new PAC chairman and members have yet to be appointed.

Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said, normally, the National Audit Department would hold a special session with the PAC to brief them on the main issues raised in the report on the same day the report was tabled in Parliament.

“The report will only be presented to the PAC once the new PAC chairman and all members are appointed,” he said in a statement here.

The report was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today upon the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama




