Names of two new exco members submitted to Sultan Sharafuddin, says Selangor MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari answers a question at the State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 13 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that he has submitted names of two state assemblymen to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on Thursday to fill two vacant exco portfolios

He said that a suitable date will be chosen for the two candidates to take the oath of office.

“The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Istana Alam Shah, Klang and the date will be announced either by me or the palace,” he told reporters at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly here today.

One of two vacant portfolios was state Tourism and Culture, Malay Civilisation and Heritage, after Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lost the position when the party left the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The other portfolio, state Housing and Urban Living, was left vacant after its committee chairman Haniza Mohamad Talha was stripped of her PKR membership.

Meanwhile, commenting on the allegation that Haniza’s office at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building here was locked after her services as an exco ended on Friday, Amirudin described it as a normal process.

“It is a normal process. We will allow the officer to retrieve the belongings but he or she must be accompanied by an officer from the state secretary’s office because some of the assets in the unit belong to the state government.

“A specific form must be filled out (to record) what items to bring (out). There is nothing political,” he said. — Bernama