Malaysia, Singapore optimistic of concluding RTS discussions by July 31

Singapore Transport Minister, Khaw Boon Wan, visits Bukit Chagar, Johor to check out the progress of the RTS Link in April 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Singapore is optimistic that discussions on outstanding matters related to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project can be concluded by the July 31, 2020 deadline.

“More details will be announced closer to the date,” said a spokesperson of the republic’s Transport Ministry in a statement today.

The spokesperson said both countries ”have been in intensive discussions” on the RTS project linking Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Singapore.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he and his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong were confident that the ongoing discussions between officials of both countries on the RTS would culminate in a bilateral agreement soon.

He stated this in his latest entry on Facebook relating to his telephone call to congratulate Lee on his party, People’s Action Party’s (PAP) victory in Singapore’s general elections on July 10.

The RTS project was mentioned during the conversation between the two leaders. — Bernama